McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to Milwaukee.

McCutchen provided a bright spot in an otherwise rough day for the Pirates. The 37-year-old veteran has been swinging the bat well, going 8-for-20 with a pair of homers in his last five games. McCutchen's now slashing .211/.317/.358 with five homers, 18 runs scored, 10 RBI and a stolen base through 34 games this season.