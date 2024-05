McCutchen isn't in the Pirates' lineup Thursday versus the Cubs.

McCutchen gets to have some rest after going 8-for-20 in the past 5 games. The 37-year-old went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to Milwaukee. Bryan Reynolds has the start as the designated hitter and Edward Olivares enters the lineup as the right fielder, batting cleanup.