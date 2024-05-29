McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in a 10-2 win over the Tigers during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

After going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the opener as the Pirates lost 8-0, McCutchen roared to life in the second contest, taking Keider Montero deep in the third inning for a three-run shot that got Pittsburgh on the board. The 37-year-old has eight homers on the season, but four of them have come in his last 12 games -- a stretch in which McCutchen is batting .333 (16-for-48) with nine RBI and 10 runs.