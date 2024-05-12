McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored Saturday against the Cubs.

McCutchen entered the game with just four hits across his last 43 at-bats while striking out at a 27.5 percent clip. He came through with a clutch home run to lead off the sixth frame of Saturday's contest, his fourth time leaving the yard for the season. McCutchen has a .288 wOBA and 84 wRC+ across 124 total plate appearances on the campaign, though he continues to serve as Pittsburgh's primary designated hitter.