Banda was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento and signed to a minor-league contract for the 2021 season Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

He gave up eight earned runs in seven innings over four appearances this season. Banda was once a somewhat prominent pitching prospect, but injuries and poor performance have led to his stock fading. He has logged fewer than 15 innings in the majors in each of the last three seasons.