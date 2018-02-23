Giants' Austin Slater: In starting lineup
Slater is starting in left field in Friday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.
Slater underwent surgery for a sports hernia in September but was expected to be healthy to start spring training. He's in the lineup for the Giants' spring opener, so it appears that his recovery has gone well. He'll be competing for a bench spot this spring.
-
