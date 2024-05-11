The Giants took Slater out of Friday's game versus Cincinnati due to concussion-like symptoms, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

It initially seemed like Slater's arm took the majority of the damage after he crashed into the wall in center field during the first inning, but it appears the incident may have instead given the 31-year-old a concussion. No official diagnosis has been given yet, but Slater may be in line for a trip to the 7-day IL.