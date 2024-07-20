Slater started in left field and went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Nationals.

Slater made his third start since joining the Reds -- all against opposing lefties -- and delivered his first two runs in a Cincinnati uniform. He's 2-for-13 since being acquired from San Francisco. Once TJ Friedl (hamstring) returns from the injured list, the outfield picture will become crowded. The lefty-hitting Friedl typically starts against pitchers of either handedness, so Slater will compete with Stuart Fairchild and Rece Hinds for at-bats.