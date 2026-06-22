Austin Slater: Bound for free agency

Slater elected free agency Monday after clearing waivers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Slater will head to the open market for the fourth time since spring training after having parted ways with the Tigers, Marlins, Mets and most recently, the Rays. The 33-year-old was up with Tampa Bay for about a week and a half, handling a short-side platoon role in the corner outfield while going 6-for-22 with two doubles, three walks and three stolen bases over seven games. Slater could quickly catch on elsewhere with an organization looking to bring aboard a right-handed bench bat.