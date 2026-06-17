Rays' Austin Slater: Logs third steal

Slater went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Dodgers.

Slater has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with two doubles, two steals and one RBI over six games since he joined the Rays' big-league roster June 8. He was designated for assignment by the Mets in mid-May and elected free agency before signing with the Rays on May 26. He's played with three teams this season, batting .231 with a .578 OPS, three steals, three RBI, three doubles, six runs scored and no home runs over 73 plate appearances between the Rays, Mets and Marlins. Slater will fill a short-side platoon role in the outfield as long as he's with Tampa Bay.