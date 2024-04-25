Slater went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Mets.

Slater has struggled at the plate this year, but he remains in a short-side platoon role in right field. The steal was his first of the campaign, and he's batting just .115 with one RBI, three runs scored and no extra-base hits over 32 plate appearances. Slater will often play in right field when Mike Yastrzemski is on the bench, but the former's hitting hasn't been strong enough to make much of a fantasy impact.