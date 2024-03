Giants manager Bob Melvin said Friday that Slater had "a little setback" with his right elbow and might not make the Opening Day roster, Brian Murphy of KNBR 680 reports.

Slater had offseason surgery to remove a bone spur from his elbow. While he didn't have any restrictions during spring training, he evidently felt something in the elbow recently that has the Giants hitting the pause button. With Slater looking iffy for the Opening Day roster, it could clear a spot for Luis Matos.