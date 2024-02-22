Slater (elbow) said Thursday that he has the "all clear" to play in spring training games, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Slater has been throwing from 150 feet, and he participated in cutoff and relay drills Thursday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his right elbow in October. It's unclear whether the Giants will use Slater in the field right away to begin Cactus League play or if they will ease him in as a DH, but he should be completely ready to handle fielding duties by Opening Day.