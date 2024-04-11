Slater went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

The 31-year-old hit in the leadoff spot Wednesday afternoon and picked up his first RBI of the year. Manager Bob Melvin appeared to mix up the lineup Wednesday, slotting Slater and Tyler Fitzgerald into the outfield for rare starts. Mike Yastrzemski has been earning the majority of the playing time in right field all season, but with three hits through his first 23 at-bats to start the year, it would not be surprising for Slater to get more looks in right field.