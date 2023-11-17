Slater (elbow) signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Giants on Friday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Hamstring problems sent Slater to the injured list twice early in the season, but he managed to bat .270 with a .748 OPS and 20 RBI across 207 plate appearances when healthy. Slater will turn 31 in December and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training after undergoing right elbow surgery in October.