Slater was removed from Friday's game against the Reds with an apparent arm injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Slater crashed hard into the outfield wall during the first inning and was later pinch hit for by Michael Conforto. The Giants' training staff will take a closer look at Slater in the clubhouse and should offer an update on his status in the near future.
