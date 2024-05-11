Slater (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Saturday.
Slater exited Friday's game with concussion-like symptoms after crashing into the center field wall. Brett Wisely was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move and Tyler Fitzgerald is picking up the start in center field against lefty Nick Lodolo.
More News
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Exits with concussion-like symptoms•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Notches first steal•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Picks up RBI in win•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Starts in right field in exhibition•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Suffers setback with elbow•