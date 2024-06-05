The Giants reinstated Slater (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Wednesday. He'll start in center field and bat leadoff in the Giants' series finale versus the Diamondbacks.

Outfielder Luis Matos was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento to make room on the active roster for Slater, who will slot back into the lineup Wednesday while Arizona brings lefty Jordan Montgomery to the hill. Slater should continue to see the overwhelming majority of his starts against southpaws, serving as a short-side platoon mate for either Mike Yastrzemski or Michael Conforto. Slater had been on the IL since May 11 while recovering from a concussion but was able to knock off some rust during a five-game rehab assignment with Sacramento.