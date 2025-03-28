Slater went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Angels.

Slater was in the starting lineup with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for the Angels, and Slater took him deep in the second inning. While that was a positive start to the season, he was pinch-hit for the first time he was set to hit against a right-handed pitcher. It's unclear whether that usage will continue or if the move was made for a defensive upgrade with the White Sox up by six runs late in the game.