Slater is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
After drawing a start against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in Thursday's season opener and going 1-for-3 with a solo home run, Slater will hit the bench for the second game in a row. The Angels have sent right-handers to the hill for both of those contests, so the right-handed-hitting Slater looks like he could be viewed as a short-side platoon player for the time being.
