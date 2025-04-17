Slater underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the torn meniscus is right knee, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Slater went on the injured list Saturday due to his knee, and he's set to miss another 4-to-6 weeks following his procedure. While the 32-year-old is out, Brooks Baldwin and Joshua Palacios figure to continue splitting reps in right field.
