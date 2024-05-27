Slater (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Sacramento if he's given clearance Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Slater has missed more than two weeks of action with concussion symptoms, but it sounds like he's doing better and is on the precipice of games. Because he hasn't missed much time, Slater's rehab assignment should be brief, provided there are no complications.
