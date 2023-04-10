site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-austin-wynns-moves-off-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Austin Wynns: Moves off 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 10, 2023
at
3:10 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Giants designated Wynns for assignment Monday.
Wynns loses his roster spot to fellow catcher Joey Bart (back), who was reinstated from the injured list. The Giants will hope Wynns clears waivers and remains in the organization as a depth option behind the plate.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
02/06/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
01/06/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
10/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/24/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read