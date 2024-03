The Giants reassigned Enlow to minor-league camp Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Enlow signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 16 and was invited to the team's spring training. He posted a 3.27 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB over 11 innings during Cactus League play. It was an improvement on Enlow's Triple-A numbers in 2023 when he registered a 7.94 ERA over 45.1 innings.