The Twins promoted Enlow from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

Enlow gets his first taste of Triple-A after he displayed improved results in his second go around of Wichita, where he finished the 2022 campaign. Over his 11 appearances (10 starts) this season spanning 54 innings, the 24-year-old posted a sterling 65:13 K:BB while pitching to a 3.50 ERA and 1.13 WHIP.