Giants' Brandon Crawford: Day off Wednesday
Crawford will get the day off Wednesday against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Crawford is hitting .351 with a 1.115 OPS over his last ten games, part of a career year at the plate in which he's hitting .311/.374/.498 overall. Each portion of that slash line easily represents a career high. Alen Hanson will get the start at shortstop in his absence.
