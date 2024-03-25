Crawford (hand) took batting practice Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
As long as he doesn't experience any lingering effects with the hand injury he suffered just over a week ago, Crawford will return to play in the Cardinals' exhibition finale Tuesday against the Cubs. Assuming health, he's slated to serve as a backup shortstop for the Cards this season.
