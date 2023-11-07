Crawford's agent, Joel Wolfe, said Tuesday that his client intends to continue his playing career in 2024, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crawford batted just .194/.273/.314 over 320 plate appearances with the Giants in 2023 and will turn 37 years old in January, but Wolfe told reporters at the GM Meetings in Arizona that "several teams have called" him about the veteran shortstop since he officially became a free agent earlier this week. Wolfe went on to note that Crawford "would consider" playing second or third base, so perhaps he'd be open to operating in a utility role in 2024 if such an opportunity were to present itself.