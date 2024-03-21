Crawford (hand) is aiming to return to action this weekend, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Crawford hasn't played since being hit on the hand/wrist area by a pitch Sunday, but his return to game action looks to be imminent. The 37-year-old is slated to back up Masyn Winn at shortstop for the Cardinals this season.
