Crawford (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Sunday against the Dodgers.

The 36-year-old landed on the shelf with a hamstring strain Sept. 21 but will rejoin the lineup for the final game of the regular season, and potentially his 13-year career with the Giants. Crawford has a .197/.276/.319 slash line in 93 games this season and is scheduled to become a free agent this winter.