Crawford announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The veteran shortstop signed with the Cardinals in February and was released in August after he posted a .545 OPS in 29 games. Crawford spent the first 13 seasons of his career in San Francisco and earned three All-Star nods, and he will close things out with 147 home runs and a .249/.318/.395 slash line in 1,682 games.