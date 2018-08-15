Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns to lineup

Crawford (head) is starting at shortstop and hitting sixth Wednesday against the Dodgers, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, Crawford is back in action for the Giants after clearing the league's concussion protocol following an outfield collision in Monday's game. The lefty, who is slashing .275/.346/.431 with 11 homers this season, will face southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu in his return to the starting lineup.