Giants' Buster Posey: Out with back issue
Posey was scratched from Saturday's contest due to back stiffness, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
No word has come forth as to how he incurred the injury, though it's tough to see him sit out with an injury again after missing time with a thumb issue earlier in the week. Consider him day-to-day for now, with Pablo Sandoval filling in for him in the lineup.
More News
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...