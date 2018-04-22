Giants' Buster Posey: Out with back issue

Posey was scratched from Saturday's contest due to back stiffness, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

No word has come forth as to how he incurred the injury, though it's tough to see him sit out with an injury again after missing time with a thumb issue earlier in the week. Consider him day-to-day for now, with Pablo Sandoval filling in for him in the lineup.

