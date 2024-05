The Giants recalled Schmitt from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.

With Nick Ahmed (wrist) headed for the injured list, Schmitt will come up from the minors to serve as replacement infield depth. The 25-year-old has spent all of 2024 with Sacramento, slashing .269/.313/.440 with 31 RBI across 147 plate appearances, and he will likely be used primarily off the bench while with the big-league club.