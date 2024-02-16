Schmitt is in the mix to be the Giants' starting shortstop, though he begins the spring behind Marco Luciano on the depth chart, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schmitt is a versatile defender who could also slot in at second base or third base. He appeared in 90 games for the Giants as a rookie last season, posting a .206/.255/.324 slash line with five home runs, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored, 15 doubles and two stolen bases. Schmitt could end up being a utility option, but his strong defense should allow him to open the season in the majors.