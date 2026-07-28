Giants' Casey Schmitt: Nursing knee discomfort

Schmitt left Monday's game against the Brewers due to left knee discomfort and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Schmitt appeared to tweak his knee on a hard turn around first base during Monday's series opener and was forced to come out of the game. Manager Tony Vitello stated after the matchup that he expects Schmitt to miss some time, indicating that a trip to the injured list is likely. The club should have a formal diagnosis following Tuesday's scans, at which point a timetable for the 27-year-old's return could become more clear.