Giants' Casey Schmitt: Likely done for season

Giants manager Tony Vitello said Wednesday that Schmitt will require arthroscopic surgery for the torn meniscus in his left knee and will "more than likely" miss the rest of the season, Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Vitello said a date hasn't been set for when Schmitt will have surgery, though the 27-year-old is slated to have his procedure performed "as soon as possible." A formal recovery timeline for Schmitt should be provided when the operation is completed, as it's not yet known whether he'll require a meniscectomy or a full meniscus repair. Schmitt would likely face a 3-to-6-week recovery if he requires the former procedure, while a full repair often entails a 4-to-6-month recovery timeline. The 45-62 Giants are well out of the mix for a playoff spot, so Schmitt doesn't look like he'll be rushed back into action even if he gets a meniscectomy and hits no snags in the rehab process. Schmitt had been in the midst of a breakout campaign before suffering the knee injury, slashing .271/.301/.483 with 21 home runs, nine stolen bases, 55 RBI and 47 runs across 409 plate appearances while making starts at all four infield spots in addition to left field.