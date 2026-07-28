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Giants' Casey Schmitt: Exits with lower-body injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Schmitt left Monday's game against the Brewers due to an apparent lower-body injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Schmitt looped a single into right field in the bottom of the second inning, but he looked to twist either his left knee or left ankle while putting on the brakes around first base. Christian Koss entered the game to pinch run for Schmitt, who wasn't able to put much weight on his left leg on his way off the diamond. The club should have another update on Schmitt's injury after sending him for further evaluation.

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