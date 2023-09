The Giants recalled Schmitt from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

J.D. Davis (shoulder) will be unavailable for the final weekend of the regular season, so Schmitt returns to the active roster as an option at third base. The 24-year-old has batted just .202/.254/.300 with three homers and two steals through his first 88 major-league games this season.