The Giants recalled Schmitt from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.

The move corresponds with Marco Luciano being placed on the injured list due to a right hamstring strain. Since being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on May 17, Schmitt has gone 14-for-44 with 12 runs, four home runs and 12 RBI. With both Luciano and Nick Ahmed (wrist) on the IL, Schmitt will likely see starts at shortstop against southpaws, while the lefty-hitting Brett Wisely starts against right-handers.