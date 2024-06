Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees.

Schmitt got the Giants on the board in the third inning. This was his first game since his recall Friday and his seventh contest of the season. He's gone 5-for-26 (.192) with two extra-base hits and three RBI. Schmitt will be an option at shortstop primarily, but he also has experience at second and third, so he may settle into a utility role while in the majors.