Schmitt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Schmitt started at shortstop in each of the previous four games and went 5-for-12 with a pair of home runs, but he still looks to be stuck in a part-time role with the Giants. He benefited from Thairo Estrada missing three of the previous four games with a thumb injury, resulting in Brett Wisely picking up starts at the keystone on all three occasions. Wisely and Estrada should serve as the Giants' primary middle infielders now that both are healthy, and Schmitt could be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Sacramento once shortstop Nick Ahmed (wrist) makes his way back from the 10-day injured list.