The Giants optioned Schmitt to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Schmitt will lose his spot on the big-league roster with Jorge Soler (shoulder) returning from the injured list Friday. Schmitt went just 3-for-22 and drove in one RBI during his brief stint in the majors, though he may return to San Francisco if the Giants need to rely on their organizational infield depth again later this season.