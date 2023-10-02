Schmitt went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Schmitt was responsible for all of San Francisco's offense in the loss. He got the Giants on the board with a homer off Ryan Pepiot in the sixth inning, just his second in his last 86 games, before adding another longball in the fifth. After going 26-for-76 (.342) with a .851 OPS in his first 20 major-league games, Schmidt struggled to a .147 average (26-for-177) in his final 70 contests. The 24-year-old infielder will wrap up his rookie campaign with a .206/.255/.324 slash line, five homers, 30 RBI and two stolen bases across 277 plate appearances.