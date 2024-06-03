Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees.

With Marco Luciano (hamstring) landing on the injured list Friday, Schmitt has a chance to make shortstop his own in June. This was Schmitt's second game in a row in the lineup -- he started versus right-hander Cody Poteet on Saturday and stayed in the starting nine versus southpaw Nestor Cortes on Sunday. Through eight games this season, Schmitt has two homers, five RBI and two runs scored over 30 plate appearances. Brett Wisely has also been an option at shortstop lately, and both Schmitt and Wisely offer utility upside if the Giants opt to get creative with their lineup decisions.