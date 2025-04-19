Schmitt was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game versus the Angels due to left side tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Giants haven't provided any details on the severity of Schmitt's injury, but it's apparently enough to warrant a day off Friday to recover. His absence will put LaMonte Wade at first base, batting ninth against a left-handed starter.
More News
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Drives in two runs Tuesday•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Impressive performance in loss•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Starting at first Wednesday•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Competing for utility role•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Knocks homer in win•
-
Giants' Casey Schmitt: Returns to bench role•