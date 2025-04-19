The Giants placed Schmitt (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to April 18.

Schmitt was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Angels due to side tightness that he experienced when hitting in the batting cage before the game. Further tests revealed a left oblique strain, and he won't be eligible to be activated off the IL until April 29, though how he responds to treatment over the next few days will determine a more accurate timeline for his return. The Giants selected David Villar's contract from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.