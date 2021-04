Ruf hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run in his only at-bat in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies.

Ruf pinch hit for pitcher Caleb Baragar in the seventh inning and blasted the three-run shot to tie the game at 4-4. The 34-year-old Ruf has mostly worked in a bench role this season. He has three homers, six RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base across 23 plate appearances. Only one of his four hits so far has stayed in the yard.