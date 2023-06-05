Ruf, whom the Brewers transferred to the 60-day injured list earlier Monday, has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his patella in addition to a deep laceration in his right knee, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ruf was placed on the 10-day IL on Saturday after he was revealed to be dealing with only the deep laceration, but the fractured kneecap explains why the Brewers wasted little time in shifting him to the 60-day IL. Though he's expected to avoid surgery since the fracture is non-displaced, Ruf is still projected to require 6-to-8 weeks of recovery time. He suffered the injury last Friday when he collided with the tarp while chasing after a pop-up.