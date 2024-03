Villar was removed from Monday's Cactus League contest against the Rockies after being hit on the left hand by a pitch, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Villar was struck by a Peter Lambert offering in the sixth inning and walked off the field with the trainer. This could just be a precaution since his day was likely close to over, anyway, but it's unclear at this point whether he might require X-rays.